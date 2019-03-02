1573603486
): מצטערים, לא מצאנו תורם בשם כזה
טוען תורמים...
לי
לינטופ יעקב יוסף

₪20

באמצעות פלטפורמת נדרים פלוס
תרומה דרך הבה"ח מוטי רגוזניצקי
בש
בעילום שם

₪5

באמצעות פלטפורמת קשר - קהילות, 00
בש
בעילום שם

₪35

תרומה דרך הרב ירוחם בלידשטיין
בש
בעילום שם

₪50

המוקם ינחם אתכם
תרומה דרך כלל ישראל למען ר' דב
אא
אוברלנדר אלעזר

₪120

באמצעות פלטפורמת נדרים פלוס
תרומה דרך בני הישיבה ישיבת פוניבז
מש
ממ בעילום שם

₪10

תרומה דרך כלל ישראל למען ר' דב
אא
אנונימי אנונימי

₪860

תרומה דרך הרב אפרים זאב כהן
בש
בעילום שם

₪194

המקום ינחם אתכם
תרומה דרך הרב אשר פאלי
יכ
יעל כהן

₪1,000

תרומה דרך הרב אברימי פראגר
יב
יששכר ברונר

₪50

תרומה דרך הרב יהודה אריה גרוסברד
מי
מוטי פובידלו י

₪195

דודי ירד לגנו לקטוף שושנים
תרומה דרך הרב אברימי פראגר
נב
נחום בריקמן

₪50

תרומה דרך הרב יוסף דוד בריקמן
המ
הרב יונתן מדר

₪480

תרומה דרך הרב מנחם בלידשטיין
בש
בעילום שם

₪32

תרומה דרך זכרתי לך -- נמואל, שטרית, לופס, בקשי, שבתאי
הק
הרב שלומי קדוש

₪2,880

תרומה דרך הבה"ח ישראל בלידשטיין
המ
הרב שמעון מייזלס

₪350

תרומה דרך הרב מנחם בלידשטיין
יה
ישראל מאיר הפטר

₪40

באמצעות פלטפורמת נדרים פלוס
תרומה דרך הרב דוד פאלי
הק
הרב בנימין קריזר

₪800

תרומה דרך הרב אליעזר יהודה קריזר
המ
הרב יהודה מילצקי

₪500

תרומה דרך הרב מנחם בלידשטיין
הב
הרב בנדיקט

₪20

תרומה דרך הרב ישראל לינדנפלד
בש
בעילום שם

₪25

תרומה דרך כלל ישראל למען ר' דב
בא
בצלאח אורדמן

₪100

תרומה דרך עם ישראל למען ר' דב
בש
בעילום שם

₪18

אחיכם ממשפחת עם ישראל חושבים עליכם! תתחזקו ואמצו!
תרומה דרך כלל ישראל למען ר' דב
יק
יעקב קורלנסקי

₪40

האדם יראה לעיניים, וה' יראה ללבב
תרומה דרך הרב יהודה מילצקי
שמ
שלומי מלכה

₪1,400

תרומה דרך הרב אברימי פראגר
אפ
אברהם פישר

₪100

לע"נ הטהורה הרב ר' דב זצ"ל ולהצלחת הישיבה אשר היה ממייסדיה
תרומה דרך הרב יצחק אריאלי והרב צבי אוירבך
הפ
הרב אשר פאלי

₪480

תרומה דרך הרב אשר פאלי
הה
הרשלר הרשלר

₪600

תרומה דרך הרב מאיר יעקב שפירא
מכ
מאיר כהן

₪10,800

לע"נ רבי דב לפרנסה ושפע ברכה והצלחה ושנשמע רק בשורות טובות
תרומה דרך הרב דוד קרלינסקי
שג
שלום גרוס

₪240

תרומה דרך הרב שלום שמחה גרוס
מי יתן ראשינו מים ועיננו מקור דמעה על הסתלקותו של ידידינו האהוב נפש נקי וצדיק אשר נפטר בדמי ימיו מתוך דברי תורה כשבת שחוק של מתיקות התורה היתה על פניו
הגאון רבי דב פאלי זצ"ל כשעדיין לא הגיע לגיל ארבעים,
בהותירו שבורים ורצוצים סחופי יגון את רעיתו הרבנית הצדקנית ושבעה יתומים רכים שעומדים בבית וצועקים אבא! ואין מי שיענה להם, "רק את אבא" בוכה הבן בן השלוש וחצי לא ממתקים לא מתנות לא רוצה כלום "רק את אבא"
תלמידיו שכה אהבוהו עומדים שטופי דמע וממררים בבכי תמרורים על רבם רבי דב האהוב עליהם כ"כ שנתן עליהם את ליבו ונפשו
וכל בית ישראל יבכו את השריפה אשר שרף ה'
כל! בית ישראל נרתמים ותורמים למען המשפחה החשובה והנפלאה הזו שנותרה ללא משען ומצפים לעזרתכם הקריטית להמשך קיומם
אף אחד לא נשאר אדיש!!

 

Who can dry the tears of the well of tears that don't stop since the passing of our dear beloved friend who deserted us at such an early age. A pure and beloved tzadik whose love for Torah and attachment to Torah followed him till the last breath. The sweetness of Torah that shone from our dear Harav Palay zichrono livrocho even on his very last day.

He has left his wife with seven children at a very young age, who are crying "Daddy", but an echo is the only answer. The youngest three and a half years old does not want anything but "Daddy". No candies nor gifts sooth him.

Harav Dov Palay left talmidim who loved him so dearly and can't stop missing their dear mentor they were so close to. He gave them his heart and whoever ever met him said: "Harav Dov Palay was my friend". He made everyone feel so close and good.

We are all broken from this loss. As if a churban bayis has just occurred. He has gone!

One thing we can do: we can listen to his request. He begged us to take care of his wife and children, and make sure they are not left alone.
We can all together do our best for this fund.

No one can close his eyes or ears and not feel obliged to help a man who was always there for any Jew who needed his strengthening words, to now help out and make sure his wife and kids are not left without strength.
We shall all do it together!!!