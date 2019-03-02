מי יתן ראשינו מים ועיננו מקור דמעה על הסתלקותו של ידידינו האהוב נפש נקי וצדיק אשר נפטר בדמי ימיו מתוך דברי תורה כשבת שחוק של מתיקות התורה היתה על פניו

הגאון רבי דב פאלי זצ"ל כשעדיין לא הגיע לגיל ארבעים,

בהותירו שבורים ורצוצים סחופי יגון את רעיתו הרבנית הצדקנית ושבעה יתומים רכים שעומדים בבית וצועקים אבא! ואין מי שיענה להם, "רק את אבא" בוכה הבן בן השלוש וחצי לא ממתקים לא מתנות לא רוצה כלום "רק את אבא"

תלמידיו שכה אהבוהו עומדים שטופי דמע וממררים בבכי תמרורים על רבם רבי דב האהוב עליהם כ"כ שנתן עליהם את ליבו ונפשו

וכל בית ישראל יבכו את השריפה אשר שרף ה'

כל! בית ישראל נרתמים ותורמים למען המשפחה החשובה והנפלאה הזו שנותרה ללא משען ומצפים לעזרתכם הקריטית להמשך קיומם

אף אחד לא נשאר אדיש!!

Who can dry the tears of the well of tears that don't stop since the passing of our dear beloved friend who deserted us at such an early age. A pure and beloved tzadik whose love for Torah and attachment to Torah followed him till the last breath. The sweetness of Torah that shone from our dear Harav Palay zichrono livrocho even on his very last day.

He has left his wife with seven children at a very young age, who are crying "Daddy", but an echo is the only answer. The youngest three and a half years old does not want anything but "Daddy". No candies nor gifts sooth him.

Harav Dov Palay left talmidim who loved him so dearly and can't stop missing their dear mentor they were so close to. He gave them his heart and whoever ever met him said: "Harav Dov Palay was my friend". He made everyone feel so close and good.

We are all broken from this loss. As if a churban bayis has just occurred. He has gone!

One thing we can do: we can listen to his request. He begged us to take care of his wife and children, and make sure they are not left alone.

We can all together do our best for this fund.

No one can close his eyes or ears and not feel obliged to help a man who was always there for any Jew who needed his strengthening words, to now help out and make sure his wife and kids are not left without strength.

We shall all do it together!!!